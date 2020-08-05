The man convicted of murdering Grace Millane acted inexcusably after her death but the trial that found him guilty was flawed, an appeal has heard today

In February the man, who has name suppression, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 17 years for murdering the British backpacker in an Auckland hotel room.

The Crown had argued the killer strangled Millane to death. His lawyers claimed the death was an accident which happened during rough sex.

Today's hearing is being heard in the Court of Appeal at Auckland before Justice Stephen Kos Justice Mark Cooper and Justice Patricia Courtney.

Defence lawyer Rachel Reed opened the appeal by saying that while her client had a right to the hearing, she would not be trying to justify his actions.

"I do not in any way seek to condone or excuse his actions after Miss Millane's death," she said.

"I cannot and will not do so - they are inexcusable.

"This appeal is about whether the trial process miscarried."

Millane's murderer is present for the appeal via an audio visual link from prison.

His father and other family members are in the public gallery, along with the police who led the investigation into Millane's disappearance and murder - Detective Inspector Scott Beard and Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand.

Millane, who had been travelling the world, met her killer on the dating app Tinder before they shared drinks at a few bars on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

CCTV showed the pair appeared to be enjoying each others' company as they returned to his small downtown Auckland apartment.

But the university graduate would never leave the room alive - her body later found dumped in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

After hearing from nearly 40 witnesses during the highly charged and emotional trial, the jury's decision was unanimous.

Four grounds to appeal

Today Reed questioned whether the jury had the right information before them to make that decision.

She said there were four grounds to the appeal, set out in lengthy submissions.

The first was around the question trail provided to the jury for deliberations - the document they use to work their way to a verdict.

Reed said there was an issue around what the jury were told about the killer's "honest belief in consent".

She said the jury "didn't have the opportunity" to deal with the killer's "honest belief in consent" and "didn't concentrate on that very crucial time" when Millane became unconscious.

"Whether the (killer) continued to have an honest belief in consent… The jury were not able to engage in it on the question trail."

Reed said had the jury been able to directly consider that, they may not have agreed the killer meted out the "reckless violence" needed to reach the threshold for a murder conviction.

The second point was whether the killer had time to "form a reckless intent" between putting his hands on Millane's neck and her dying - particularly if he had an honest belief she had consented to the act.

Reed's submissions continue.

Crown solicitor Brian Dickey will then respond in opposition to the appeal.

The murderer, who still cannot be named, walks into the dock during his High Court trial in November. Photo / Michael Craig

During the man's sentencing, Millane's mum Gillian said her kind and intelligent daughter's dream to travel the world had turned into a nightmare that ripped the family apart.

"She died terrified and alone in a room with you ... all her dreams and aspirations taken," Gillian Millane said in a victim impact statement.

Justice Simon Moore said this was not a case where the strangulation was driven by rage or was premeditated.

But Millane was vulnerable and appeared to be restrained, he said, while the 28-year-old killer's actions in photographing her naked body after the murder were "depraved".

"You were in a position of total physical dominance," the judge told the killer during sentencing.

"You were a stranger, she trusted you."

Justice Simon Moore sentenced the killer to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 17 years. Photo / Dean Purcell

The murderer's lawyer, Ian Brookie, told the Herald that Rachael Reed QC will advocate for the man at the appeal.

Nearly three weeks of trial, 39 witnesses, and just over five hours of jury deliberation returned a unanimous guilty verdict in the case of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

"Sometimes trial lawyers consider that it may be helpful for another lawyer to review afresh the trial and sentence process when an appeal is being considered," Brookie said.

"That has been recommended to [my client] and has happened here, with our assistance. The appeals filed will be advanced by that lawyer for this reason."

A Crown Law spokeswoman said they had received notice of an appeal, while a police spokeswoman said it would be inappropriate for police to comment.