A woman has been caught sneaking into a managed isolation facility in Rotorua overnight.

Police confirmed a woman was trespassed from an unspecified hotel-turned-isolation facility last night.



A spokesperson said the woman had gone onto the property for a very brief period before she was seen by a police officer stationed at the site.

The woman had no contact with anyone in the facility, said the spokesperson.

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with unlawfully being on the property.

Advertisement

It's the latest in a string of breaches at managed isolation facilities across New Zealand.

Last week a 32-year-old man who had just arrived in the country from Australia was arrested after escaping through cordons at Auckland's Crowne Plaza and managing to get at least 100m away before he was arrested. He was due to be summonsed to appear in court to face a charge under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

There have been two separate breaches from Hamilton's Distinction Hotel in the past four weeks, one involving a woman and her four children.

The woman at the centre of the breakout said she was taking her children to sit with their father who had died unexpectedly in Auckland and was due to be buried the following day.

After a dash in darkness on July 24 four were found soon after but one teenager managed to reach Auckland and was found by police hours later.

Four of the five were charged under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 and all pleaded guilty. They are due to be sentenced next month.

On July 9 Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, broke out of the same hotel in Hamilton. He allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine.

‌

He was jailed at Spring Hill Prison and charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 public health laws. He was also charged over intentional damage to a television at the hotel.

Advertisement

This week Suzanne Marie Derrett appeared in the Dunedin District Court and was given a deferred sentence after she scaled a 1.5 metre wall at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland where she was undergoing isolation. The 43-year-old was on the run for nearly two hours before she was found by police a few blocks away.

On July 10 a person in their 60s broke a window and escaped from Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Mt Wellington, before knocking on residents' doors near the facility during the middle of the night.

The person was returned to the hotel by police and given health and welfare support.

Three days earlier a 32-year-old man in managed isolation at Auckland's Stamford Plaza slipped through a gap in fencing around the smoking area.

He went on a 70-minute excursion, which included shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket, where he took selfies in the aisles. He returned to the hotel, and then tested positive for Covid-19 the next day. He was expected to be charged and receive a summons to appear in court once he was cleared from quarantine.