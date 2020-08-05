Former Speaker of the House David Carter will tonight speak in the House for the last time in his more than 25-year political career.

He, alongside fellow National MPs Nick Wagner and Jian Yang, will deliver their valedictory speeches tonight.

Carter first entered Parliament in 1994 in the Selwyn by-election – a year before, he was defeated in the Lyttelton electorate by Labour's Ruth Dyson.

Dyson delivered her valedictory yesterday, where she took a swipe at Carter, referencing an old tweet where she called him "incompetent … Biased ... Lazy and Sexist".

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Carter said he was disappointed that she had brought that up in her speech.

But he said he would not be seeking revenge in his speech tonight.

"I'm ready to go, I've done 26 years," he told reporters.

Carter was the Speaker of the House between 2013 and 2017.

Also giving his valedictory tonight is Jain Yang, who entered Parliament in 2011.

Last year, it was revealed that Yang had links to Chinese spy agencies.

He has been ducking interviews with English-language media after a joint Newsroom and Financial Times investigation into his past uncovered his ties to a training school for Chinese spies.

Finally, after being an MP for 15 years, Nicky Wagner will be bowing out of politics tonight.

Although she has been a list MP for a number of years, she was the Christchurch Central MP from 2011 to 2017.