Canadian footballer Gavin Hoy has become a regular face at Toad Hall Backpackers in Napier.

Shannon Johnstone interviews Gavin Hoy about his love of football and playing the piano at Toad Hall backpackers in Napier. Video Warren Buckland.

Not because he is staying there, but for the music he plays on their piano.

Since moving to New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.