A man who whispered in a schoolgirl's ear and rubbed her back in central Dunedin has been charged with indecent assault.

Police are hoping to identify two high school-aged girls who were approached by the 49-year-old man in the city yesterday.

About 3.50pm yesterday, a member of the public saw the man grab and push a schoolgirl on Stuart St, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

He later approached another schoolgirl, this time on George St, whispered in her ear and rubbed her back.

The girl was seen crying by a member of the public.

The man has been charged with indecent assault, but police were keen to hear from anyone who might be able to identify the girls.