A Parnell homeowner who converted a small room into a shoebox "studio" has attempted to rent it out for $355 per week.

The advertisement for the room has now been taken down from the website of property manager Crockers, who promised to investigate amid questions over whether the rental was legal or not.

The studio has a single bed along one wall, while a sink, bench top and mini-fridge stretch along the other.

The studio rental is located in Parnell. Photo / Supplied

A toilet is then tucked behind a half-wall without any door or dividing wall, while a shower was also squeezed into the same space.

The Crockers advertisement promised a future tenant the room was available right now to be "enjoyed and called your home".

"Enjoy the modern kitchen and living spaces" of the quality studio, the ad said

The kitchen included a microwave and single bench-top cooker.

genuinely at a loss for words oh my god pic.twitter.com/OwROqtPxTp — Dire Housing (@direhousing) August 4, 2020

A shoe box studio has been advertised for rent as having all the conveniences of a modern kitchen. Photo / Supplied

Crockers took down the advertisement in response to queries about whether it complied with all Residential Tenancies Act laws with chief executive Helen O'Sullivan saying she would be "urgently investigating" the matter.

"We require all of the properties that we manage to be legally consented dwellings," she told media outlet 1 News.