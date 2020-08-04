Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to the death of Dale Watene.

Watene's body was found in the Longwood Forestry block, about 45 kilometres west of Invercargill, in May, five weeks after he was last seen alive.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder and a 23-year-old man with accessory after the fact to murder.

They were due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Advertisement

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Police in a statement thanked the Otautau community for their assistance over the last four months.

"Mr Watene's family have been advised of the latest development and they wish to thank Southland Police for the investigation."

Watene, 40, went missing from the Otautau area on April 16.