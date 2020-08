Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Piako Rd in Morrinsville.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened about 3.55pm.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were at the scene and one patient was being treated for minor injuries.

She referred the Herald to police for further details.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.