A man has been charged by police after allegedly pointing a pistol at officers following a routine traffic stop in Auckland Central yesterday.

The man was pulled over on Victoria St West in the CBD around 11.45am when the firearm was presented at police officers.

A 30-year-old has been charged by police for unlawful possession of a firearm and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer.

A Taser device was also found in the man's vehicle following a search by police.

In a statement yesterday, police said the man presented the firearm at officers after he was placed under arrest for supplied false details.

"During the arrest process the man quickly presented a weapon, believed to be a firearm," Auckland City Central area commander Inspector Gary Davey said yesterday.

"Staff managed to remove this weapon from the man and thankfully he has been taken into custody without further incident.

"Our officers were not injured nor was the weapon discharged during the incident."

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.