A burst water main is flooding a busy Auckland road in the city's industrial hub at rush hour this morning.
Auckland Transport says the southbound lanes of Great South Rd between Station and Penrose Rds are currently under water.
Motorists travelling through the area are being asked to take a different route or allow extra time for delays until the problem is fixed.