A burst water main is flooding a busy Auckland road in the city's industrial hub at rush hour this morning.

GREAT SOUTH RD, PENROSE - FLOODING - 7:20AM

A burst water main has southbound lanes on Great South Rd, between Station Rd and Penrose Rd, flooded currently. Use alternative route if possible or allow extra time for delays through this area until resolved. ^TP pic.twitter.com/P13Wsui8EI — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 3, 2020

Auckland Transport says the southbound lanes of Great South Rd between Station and Penrose Rds are currently under water.



Motorists travelling through the area are being asked to take a different route or allow extra time for delays until the problem is fixed.