New Conservative Napier candidate Deborah Burnside says she isn't special "but I care about Napier".

In this Local Focus video the Napier businesswoman and children's author says she has a skillset that will work well in Parliament.

"I feel like this is a massively privileged position of service that I can give to the people of Napier."

Her party was called the Conservative Party in the last election, founded by businessman Colin Craig who has since resigned.

In this video Burnside also answers less serious questions, showing a passionate preference for butter over margarine!