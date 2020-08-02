A driver that kept driving on blown out tyres on a major road near Hastings won't be charged.

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today he spotted the car sparking on the rims of its wheels on Maraekakaho Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

The car was going 30 km/h in a 100km/h zone, the witness said.

A police spokeswoman said police received a call from a member of the public who had concerns about the roadworthiness of a vehicle they were following.

Police attended and spoke to driver but there were no charges in relation to the incident she said.