The Auckland War Memorial Museum has a colourful kia orana this week to celebrate te Epetoma ō te reo Māori Kūki 'Āirani, or Cook Islands Language Week: the red, white and blue of the Cook Islands flag is lighting up the museum facade every evening until next Saturday.

There's a strong Pacific dimension at Auckland Museum called Teu Le Vā. The Pacific language weeks are important to ensure the large collection of Pacific Islands heritage held by the museum are embraced and celebrated.

Tauraki Rongo Raea is excited to share Cook Islands Māori with New Zealanders. Photo / Supplied

Tauraki Rongo Raea, the produce for Te Kua Mareva (Cook Islands language programme) says: "Kia puāvai tō tatou reo Māori Kūki 'Āirani i Aotearoa - May the Cook Islands Māori language prosper in Aotearoa. The theme urges everyone to make use of the language in any way whether by speaking, singing, dancing or through arts."

The museum curators have trawled through their extensive collections to create displays on endemic flora and fish species to the islands, cultural traditions including canoe building and taonga from the Natural Science collection selected by Teariki Rongo and Tauraki Rongo, two knowledge-holders from the Cook Islands community.

Kokiri (Melichthys vidua), the pinktail triggerfish from Aitutaki. Photo / Supplied

For the first time, the museum will add a Zoom talanoa (dialogue) on Wednesday centred around three fish held in Auckland Museum's natural sciences collection with special guests Makira Paea, Pai'au Nicholas, Dr Teina Rongo, Ma'ara Maeva (Mauke) and Tauraki Rongo, available on the museum website alongside other video resources introducing Cook Island Māori.

Foreign Fishes by L.T. Griffin documents endemic Cook Islands fish species. Picture / Supplied

This is the fourth Pacific language week this year. Rotuman, Samoan and Kiribati were highlighted in May, June and July respectively. Tonga, Tuvalu, Fiji, Niue and Tokelau will follow with their own week-long celebrations through September and October.

