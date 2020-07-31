New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has a warning for anyone writing his party off because of low polling just weeks out from an election – "stand back and watch".

Peters has been a long time sceptic of public polls, calling them "rubbish" and "crap," often advising his supporters to not take them seriously.

His reaction was no different this week when two mainstream political polls – Reid Research and Colmar Brunton – both had NZ First at 2 per cent.

If that result was achieved on election day, NZ First would be out of Parliament.

But, speaking to the Nation this morning, Peters was adamant that would not happen.

He pointed out that when then Prime Minister Helen Clark called a snap election in 2002, his party was also polling at 2 or 3 per cent.

But on election day, NZ First won just shy of 11 per cent of the total vote.

Asked if that would happen again this election, Peters said: "Well you stand back and watch".

"I love you guys, the way you try and write me off," he said, of the media.

But, in 2008 when there was not a snap election, NZ First was consistently polling below 5 per cent and it won just 4 per cent of the total vote, meaning Peters was out of Parliament.

Asked this morning if this was the end of the road for him and his party, Peters said: "Most definitely not".

"Why do you think I'm here after 27 years of being put down by you people time after time after time and we're still sitting here."

Peters remained tight-lipped about any additional NZ First policies.

So far, the party has announced it would demand the immigration portfolio if it is in a coalition Government, as well as limiting immigration to New Zealand.

Peters would not unveil any new policy this morning, but did say: "We want to go on electrifying rail in this country."

He said he was "going to surprise you" when it came to new policies this election.

"Now the concentration is going to be on the economy and I'm proud of where we stand."