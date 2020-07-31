Two people needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in a central Auckland fight early this morning.

Police responded to a "serious altercation" around 3.45am on Queen St, near Britomart.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people suffered stab wounds and were taken to Auckland Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on charges relating to the incident.



The weapon has been located and police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.