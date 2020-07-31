A South Korean man now in hospital infected with Covid-19 visited a popular Auckland outlet shopping centre and second hand clothing warehouse before he left the country.

Testing across the city is being ramped up today as new information is released by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service detailing some of the man's movements in the week before he left New Zealand for Asia.

Places visited include Dress Smart and SaveMart in Onehunga, the food court at Sylvia Park shopping centre and King Club Pool Hall in Botany.

He was at the busy outlet centre on July 16 at 9.30am, Savemart between 10am and 10.30am, the food court between 11am and 1pm and the pool hall in east Auckland between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The 22-year-old at the centre of the health scare had also visited the Spicy House on Dominion Rd a week before, on July 6 between 7pm and 9pm.

Health authorities say while the man may not have been infectious during his outings to these places it was taking a precautionary approach and had informed the various managers of the premises.

They had not advised the shops, restaurant and pool hall to shut or be specially cleaned as it had been at least a fortnight since the man visited.

"There is a low risk that he was contagious and an even lower risk that he infected staff or members of the public," said the public health service.

"However, we encourage anyone who may have been in these places at these times and has had symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested just in case.

"The purpose of this testing is precautionary to provide assurance that there are no undetected cases in our community."

Those living in the same house as the man in Auckland had been tested and cleared of the virus.

But people who had been in the shops and eateries at the same time and had symptoms of Covid-19 were encouraged to get tested "just in case".

A man later infected with Covid-19 visited Dress Smart outlet store in Onehunga before he left New Zealand. Photo / Chris Skelton

Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell, fever and difficulty breathing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is undertaking a targeted testing surveillance in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch to ensure there is no community transmission from this case, which surfaced when the man tested positive soon after arriving in South Korea on July 22.

The man also holidayed in Queenstown, arriving at the local holiday park on July 1. In a three-day packed stopover, the man took in the sights of Milford Sounds, going on a boat cruise the next day.

Before flying back to Auckland on July 4 he went on the popular Kawarau Bridge zip line and luge, and also dined at a number of restaurants in the resort.

From this weekend, four additional community testing centres and mobile testing units will be on the ground across Auckland.

From this morning, centres will open in Northcote, Henderson, Grafton and Wiri.

Northern Region Health coordination centre lead Margie Apa said testing would be offered to all people who presented with symptoms.

"We all have our part to play and everyone who is offered a swab should take up that offer."

Apa said district health boards were taking every precaution and it was important the public remain vigilant.

"We must continue our whole of community approach to combating the pandemic."

Anyone concerned could be tested for free, even if they had no symptoms.

There would also be widespread community testing in Queenstown, where the 22-year-old visited from July 4 and around Christchurch airport where he spent time on July 20 and 21.

People who may have been in the same areas as the man around those dates but had now moved elsewhere can call Healthline for further advice about getting tested.

People are also asked to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice.