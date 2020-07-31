Letter of the week Chris Marnewick, Bucklands Beach

John Roughan calls Judith Collins nasty and Jacinda Ardern lacking in strength but I suggest he's wrong. When Collins was asked if she had received similar complaints about other politicians, she had three choices: She could lie; say that she had no comment; or tell the truth.

Telling the truth was the only viable option.

The person addressing the "complaint" email to Collins obviously expected Collins would pursue the matter. What Collins did, which was to provide the email address of Ardern's staff, was the wise option.

The person complaining could it with Ardern if he/she wanted, or drop it. Either way, Collins had done her legal and moral duty.

When Ardern sacked Iain Lees-Galloway, she did not do so out of weakness. While many New Zealanders turn a blind eye towards extra-marital affairs, most find that conduct unacceptable in a minister, especially if the other party is an underling in the minister's office or department. Like Collins, Ardern had no choice. Both were faced with tough decisions, and both did the right thing.

Thinking voters

When Judith Collins was asked if she had received any similar tips about Labour ministers or MPs - probably by a journalist who knew the answer - John Roughan slams her for telling the truth. (Weekend Herald, July 25). If she had answered "No" I'm sure he would be the first to criticise her for lying, if it later came out she did know. Thinking voters are not turned away by someone telling the truth.

Paul Grimmer, Tauranga.

End of Life Choice

Congratulations to Isaac Davidson, for asking the questions and looking for the facts in his answers.

One wee point: The subheading refers to the legislation as the End of Life Choice Bill. it's not a bill any more, it's an Act. We will be voting in the referendum on whether it should come into force.

The referendum is binding on the new government, whoever it may be. So get the facts — there's a leaflet in that envelope we all receive from the Electoral Commission. The one with the orange guy on the outside. There's a summary of the main points of the End of Life Choice Act. No bias, no scaremongering. Read it carefully, and you will realise very few will be eligible, but if you were, you might be glad to have the choice.

D. Cooper, Kāpiti.

Imminent danger

Isaac Davidson says there is no evidence the End of Life Choice Act would inevitably lead to ever wider grounds for euthanasia. No, but the dangers are obvious. A widespread impression is that the Act simply enables fatally ill people in unmanageable physical pain to end their lives sooner. But it already allows much more. Any suffering can be grounds for euthanasia. A person profoundly distressed at losing quality of life due to terminal illness could say that suffering in itself is unbearable, and counselling unacceptable to them. Their doctor must then start the euthanasia process.

The Ministry of Justice confirms the whole process from application to death could happen quickly, even within days.

Bert Jackson, Hamilton.

Cycling death

I am devastated by the recent, awful death of a good friend who gave in his lifetime a great deal to his community. He was killed near his home on the battlefields that represent our roads while cycling. He was a careful and experienced rider who never acted irrationally. It's not good enough.

In Portugal, where we cycled hundreds of kilometres, the law is that any motorist who strikes and harms or kills a pedestrian or cyclist will be locked up there and then until it is proven that the victim was at fault. I would back any political party that wrote that into its policies.

Jeremy Dunningham, Napier.

Common sense

Your correspondent David Tyler asks why over half of New Zealanders are happy with our Government's relative lack of action in reducing our emissions. Perhaps our Kiwi common sense knows that we are not causing catastrophic climate change and that the astronomical cost required in our meeting the Paris agreement on emissions would cripple our already struggling post-Covid economy.

David Gibbs, Beach Haven.

Apocalyptic vision

The concept of NZ being an ultimate survival bunker as outlined by Steve Braunias (Weekend Herald, July 25) is flawed. If an apocalypse hit, we would not be long behind the rest of the world. A small dot on the landscape, we are utterly dependent on a safe world for communication, technology, trade and transportation access. We hold no great store of supplies.

Peter Thiel would be just like the rest of us once his food ran out, tending spuds and silverbeet in the garden.

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.

Being schooled

In Zanna Gillespie's review of the movie Shirley (Canvas, July 25) she does not understand the role of a school "secretary". Not only does she use this archaic title but she says we direct parents where to sign in and hand out Band-Aids.

Our roles include nursing, PA, finance, web design, communications, PR, marketing, counselling and conflict resolution. We deal with government departments, Oranga Tamariki, principals, teachers, lawyers, psychologists, education professionals, auditors, board members, speech therapists and builders. We do hand out plasters but we also deal with compound fractures and seizures. We direct parents but we also respond to their every request. Many of us have worked in the corporate world but have chosen to be school administrators to work with children and to be with our own children when they are at home.

Leonie Sykes, Birkdale.