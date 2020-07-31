Multiple people have been injured and a road blocked after a four-car crash on State Highway 29 in Tauriko.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and 36 about 3.17pm.

A number of people had minor to moderate injuries, she said.

She said both lanes were blocked and police would be putting roadblocks in place.

Traffic is backing up near the Tauriko roundabout on State Highway 29 and State Highway 36. Photo / George Novak

There was no information on diversions yet, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no people had been trapped but people were still in the vehicles when they arrived.

They sent two appliances to the four-car crash, she said.

A St John spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times they were called at 3.18pm.

Two ambulance crews were dispatched and transported multiple patients to Tauranga Hospital.