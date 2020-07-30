The Green Party is campaigning for water-only drinks at sports clubs - and National Party's leader Judith Collins is outraged.

Collins took aim at the Greens for their "crazy" policy, when talking to comedy duo Jono and Ben on the Hits this morning.

"I'm so sick of these people, I mean stop telling everyone what to do and being such bossy boots," Collins said on the show.

She said she couldn't get to sleep so decided to have a quick look at the Green Party policies "because I thought that should get me to sleep but it woke me up".

One policy in particular grabbed her attention: "Support water-only policies in schools, hospitals, and sports clubs," as stated on the Green's website.

"So what does that mean? No coffee, so there you are, a poor parent on the sidelines watching your kid get pummelled in rugby or hockey or whatever, and you're standing there with no coffee."

Jono and Ben then asked: "What about the beers after the game in the clubrooms?"

Collins fired back, saying: "Exactly, I mean why would you put your body through all that hardship if you didn't get any reward. Only to have a nice water at the end, I mean for goodness sake."

Green Party Health Spokesperson Julie Anne Genter later told the Herald: "Of course adults should and would still be able to have a coffee and a drink in a licensed sports club."

Green Party Health Spokesperson Julie Anne Genter fired back, saying the party's policy was about reducing fizzzy drinks. Photo / File

"Water-only policies are about reducing the amount of sugary fizzy drink marketed to our kids on a daily basis.

"I think a lot of parents are concerned about the prevalence of sugary drinks marketed, sold and given away to kids in our public schools and sports clubs."