Banner

Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life – but when it comes to schooling, can money buy success? In the first of a three-part series, education reporter Simon Collins examines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How our system works

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who goes where

League tables

Adjusted performance

So why go private?

So why wouldn't you?

State for boys, private for girls