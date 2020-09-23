After relocating to Pāpāmoa only a year ago, NZ First candidate Tricia Lawrence is hoping to make her mark in local politics.

Lawrence has a background in the tourism industry having worked for Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand, and more recently has been training to teach at secondary schools.

In this Local Focus video, Lawrence talks about why she moved to the Bay of Plenty and her hopes for its future.

In the quickfire questions, Lawrence amitted that she hopes e remembered as a person that "took a chance, all the time, I was brave and I was courageous and did random things".

Advertisement