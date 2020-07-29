The Government is poised to reveal which Kiwis will be charged to stay in a managed isolation hotel - and how much they will have to pay.

It's likely it will just be New Zealanders who chose to leave the country for short trips who will be charged after pushback from the Greens on a blanket co-payment for all returnees.

Cabinet Minister Megan Woods and Air Commodore Darryn Webb are holding a press conference at 1pm in the Beehive and will answer questions about the Government's decision.

Introducing a charge for going through managed isolation or quarantine - which costs taxpayers on average $4000 per person - would require a legislative change.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was confident she would not have to reach across the House for National's support for the bill.

National has already unveiled its policy requiring that each adult would be required to pay $3000 towards the cost from October 3 .

Additional adults in a room if a couple had arrived would be charged an additional $1000.

Children under 3 years will have no cost and over 3 years will see an additional $500.

Ardern said "it was quite different" if someone chose to leave the safety of New Zealand "for something discretionary" than if a citizen or resident already overseas needed to come back.

"I think most Kiwis would agree with this, when you're already here in New Zealand and you're making a deliberate decision to go overseas - that's something quite different to someone overseas returning to New Zealand and there are different considerations there.

"I think there is some sympathy for New Zealanders who have lived and worked overseas who have found themselves caught up in this pandemic and through no fault of their own are now having to find themselves returning."

Greens co-leader James Shaw said they were "open to" a co-payment for Kiwis opting to leave New Zealand for a short trip.

"There is a huge expat community - many of whom are stuck in a situation now where they're trying to get home and their visas are running out and we don't think that's fair."