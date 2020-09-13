Drought will likely have a greater effect on the Wairarapa electorate's economy greater than Covid-19, says National's Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick.

In this Local Focus video he identified the recent drought as the greatest issue facing the electorate, highlighting the need for water storage.

New Zealand First candidate Ron Mark said further investment in "spinal infrastructure" was needed, whih includes many issues including water storage, electricity, communication and transport routes.

Green candidate Celia Wade-Brown said while Wairarapa was better placed to recover from the Covid-19 recession, it was still the biggest issue.

Advertisement

And Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty said Wairarapa "just needs a government to back it". He believes that with continued infrastructure spend "it's gonna fly".

• John Smith is also standing in the Napier electorate as an independent.