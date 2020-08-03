National's Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick hopes to hold off challengers for the Wairarapa electorate in this year's general election.

The electorate race is wide open after the sitting National MP Alastair Scott announced he would not run for re-election.

Mike Butterick is a farmer and 50 Shades of Green lobbyist.

READ MORE:

• Local Focus: Why not just tax the rich? Wairarapa candidates argue tax

Advertisement

His biggest challenger for the electorate seat is Labour's Kieran McAnulty, as public support sways towards Labour according to polls.

In this Local Focus video Butterick outlines his links to the electorate and what makes him a candidate worth voting for.

But when faced with choosing between Flying Nun and the Sound of Music, Butterick's answer might surprise some viewers.