A Queenstown toddler suffering from critical injuries has been taken by helicopter to Dunedin hospital.

The toddler received the injuries at a daycare centre.

St John says they were alerted to the incident at 9.48am.

A Queenstown helicopter service flew the child to Dunedin hospital, where the patient is receiving care.

St John's Ambulance was unable to confirm the child's age or gender.

Worksafe says it has begun an investigation.