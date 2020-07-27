The Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether New Zealand has recorded any more Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

The ministry will issue an update at 1pm by press release. There is no Wellington press conference today.

New Zealand currently has 21 active cases, all in managed isolation. The country has recorded 22 Covid-19 deaths.

There were no new infections yesterday.

The global number of coronavirus cases crossed 16 million on Sunday, according to renowned resource centre Johns Hopkins University and AFP tallies.

The pandemic has killed more than 645,715 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year.

The United States is the worst hit country with the highest infection rate, registering 4,178,021 infections and 146,460 dead.

Brazil has the second highest rate of infection, with 2.3 million cases while India places third, with 1.3 million.