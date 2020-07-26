One person has died after a car hit a lamppost in Christchurch.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of the serious crash at Barrington St in Spreydon, Christchurch, near the intersection with Bewdley St.

A police spokesman said the crash was between a car and a lamppost, which was reported about 7.20pm.



"One person has died following a crash on Barrington St in Spreydon," police said in a statement



Diversions remain in place at the intersection of Cobham St and Barrington St, and at Bewdley St and Barrington St.



Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.