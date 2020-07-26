Judith Collins has failed to stop the bleeding for the National Party, with Labour taking an even more commanding lead in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll - less than two months out from the election.

The National Party has fallen to a low of 25.1 per cent in the first public poll since Collins took over as leader from Todd Muller on June 14.

Labour is 60.9 per cent (up 4.4 per cent - the highest it has been in the Newshub-Reid Research poll).

Labour will be able to govern comfortably alone with 77 seats, according to the poll.

Advertisement

Collins is 14.6 per cent as preferred Prime Minister but pales behind Ardern on 64 per cent.

National's worst ever election result was in 2002 when then leader Bill English led the party to 20.93 per cent of the vote.

Collins is up 11.5 per cent to 14.6 per cent as preferred PM.

Collins described the result as a "rogue poll".

The last Newshub-Reid Research poll signalled the end of Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party.

In May, The National Party plummeted to 30 per cent in the first public poll since the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

The poll had National at 30.6 - while Labour rocketed up to 56.5 per cent under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's leadership through the Covid-19 crisis.

As preferred PM, Ardern was at 59.5 per cent - up 20.8 points on the last poll and the highest any Prime Minister has scored in the Reid Research poll's history.

Advertisement

Bridges was rolled by Todd Muller shortly after.

-- More to come