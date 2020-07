Two crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing delays for motorists heading south.

The first crash happened at 1.30pm at Greenlane. Police are on the way to the scene of the crash and motorists are asked to take care and expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:30PM

A #crash is currently BLOCKING a southbound lane, between #Greenlane on and off-ramps. Police are en route. Please take extra care and expect southbound DELAYS through the area. ^CR pic.twitter.com/KvYrz8TKSy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 25, 2020

The second crash happened at 1.35pm at Manukau, near Hill Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene and have closed one lane.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:35PM

A #crash south of #Manukau is BLOCKING a southbound lane, near Hill Rd. Emergency services are on-site. Please take extra care and expect DELAYS through the area. ^CR pic.twitter.com/8WViHqCBAr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 25, 2020

