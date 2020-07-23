After a wet and wild few weeks, those planning outdoor events this weekend can breathe a sigh of relief with a promise of fine, sunny weather across the country.

With the last of the snow falling overnight in the deep south and hill country across the centre of the North Island, showers dogging the rest of the North Island are expected to clear by lunchtime.

Snow falls on the road near Hillend, Otago. Photo / ODT

The outlook is tipped to improve with a long spell of fine weather and temperatures in the high teens bringing "happy weather" for the immediate future.

Niwa forecasters say it's looking good right through until later next week.

Return of the ridge: high pressure to bring happy weather for the next little while! 🌤️



It won't slide away later next week... pic.twitter.com/AxvKuxe53X — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 23, 2020

This morning Twizel recorded a bone-chilling -5.7C at 6am and road snowfall warnings still remained in place for the Desert Rd and a handful of South Island alpine passes.

Roading contractors give advice to motorists on the Crown Range Terrace yesterday. Photo / ODT

But the day was set to warm as a ridge of high pressure started to build over the country.

MetService said this would bring mainly settled weather for most regions this weekend.

After the chilly start showers would be confined to the upper western coast of the North Island, most of the West Coast and the far south.

Making snowmen at Hillend, Otago yesterday. Photo / ODT

"This is welcome news for those wanting to plan any outdoor events or activities, or just a break from the cold wintry weather," said the forecaster.