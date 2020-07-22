Another young woman has come forward with a complaint about disgraced ex-National MP Andrew Falloon, Judith Collins has revealed.

Speaking to reporters in the Wairarapa this morning, Collins said she was contacted last night by the young woman.

She said this was "at least" the fifth complaint National had received about inappropriate messages from Falloon.

Earlier this week, Collins revealed that the disgraced Rangitata MP had sent pornographic messages to a young woman.

Advertisement

He was forced to resign, after Collins said he needed to leave now, not at the election as he had previously indicated.

She said it was clear it was a pattern of behaviour – Collins said she believes the Police will likely now look into the matter.

She said Falloon's behaviour tends to be "quite secret".

"People involved in this type of behaviour, that he's clearly indulged in, are manipulative."

She is calling for anyone else who has received inappropriate messages from Falloon to come forward.

"The more women who come forward to the police, the more evidence the police will have."

Collins said it was her hope that "any victim feels able to come forward".

She said New Zealanders are "clearly sick of people like Andrew Falloon".

Advertisement

Asked if the election campaign is gearing up to be a grubby one, Collins said no.

"I think we can get rid of the people out of Parliament who have been actually quite revolting in their behaviours."

She said knowing there are other victims should give some comfort to those who have "yet to decide to come forward".

On the sacking of Iain Lees-Galloway, Collins said she didn't know "what else there is" when it comes to inappropriate behaviour from Labour Ministers.

"Most people in New Zealand don't know who Iain Lees-Galloway is, they don't know who Andrew Falloon is and mostly they are saying: 'why aren't you getting back to your job of sorting out our roads'?"

Asked if she knew of any National MPs who were having extramarital affairs with staffers, Collins said she knows of none.

Advertisement

Falloon resigned after a young woman's parents wrote to the Prime Minister's office last week about a pornographic image the now ex-MP had sent.

That information was then passed on to National leader Judith Collins, who met with Falloon on Monday.

The now-former Rangitata MP's versions of events is that he was at a party several weeks ago and briefly left his phone unattended at a party — and acquaintances then used it to send the sexual image in question.

Collins said she believed this to be a lie.