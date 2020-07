Trains are back in action in Wellington.

All services were suspended for around 45 minutes this morning due to an operational issue.

Update: We've received clearance to resume services out of Wellington. Please expect delays. https://t.co/4r5Z0iiLD7 — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) July 22, 2020

Metlink said clearance had been given with the first service to depart Wellington the 10.32am to Johnsonville.

Passengers are being asked to expect delays as services resume.