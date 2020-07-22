Dramatic footage has capture a getaway vehicle, its tyres torn to shreds, being chased by police down one of Auckland's busiest roads last night.

Up to nine police vehicles with sirens blaring and lights flashing are seen in hot pursuit of a fleeing light-coloured sedan down Rosedale Rd near Albany.

The car, leading a procession of chasing police vehicles, appears askew, its left front tyre shredded to pieces and threatening to spin off.

A security guard, who was parked on the side of road at the time, captured the unfolding drama.

He saw around 15 police cars, dogs and a helicopter involved in the chase.

Just 200m up the road the guard discovered the chase had come to an abrupt end, with police, some armed, swarming the area.

The eye-witness said the vehicle's tyres appeared to have driven over road spikes at some point during the chase.

A person in a black hoodie, believed to be the driver, is seen walking towards police with hands behind their head before they are brought to their knees.

The person is then made to lie front-down on the wet road while an officer stands astride. Up to three other officers stand guard, making sure the wanted person stays put before they are led to a police car.

The chase completely blocks the normally busy road, with police vehicles boxing in the wanted car, including parking on the footpath.

Police have been contacted for comment.