Five people swam to shore in frigid Hawke's Bay waters after a waka capsized in Westshore.

Hawke's Bay coastguard was notified of the incident just before their team meeting at 5.30 pm yesterday.

Coastguard skipper Joanne Wills said its vessel of five crew members located the waka crew on Westshore Beach, about 300-400 metres west of the Whakariri Avenue Reserveabout five minutes after they were called.

The coastguard also sent crew to Westshore beach to keep eyes on those in the water.

As the five people were already close to shore coastguard monitored the situation then checked the area for any other people.

She said the group appeared to be confident coming in to shore and were wearing life jackets and wetsuits.

"The danger was that it was on dusk and it was winter conditions," she said.

If they had been further out at sea the situation could have been much worse and coastguard would have had to bring them onboard, she said.

The waka was one of three which had been out training.

Wills said if boaties did capsize it was important not to leave the vessel unless very close to shore, as this group were, as it acts as a larger floatation device and can also be spotted much easier than a person in the water, especially in the dark.