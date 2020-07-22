Residents at Flat Bush in South Auckland are without power after a large tree fell on to lines on the corner of Mill Rd and Redoubt Rd.

Power has been restored for the majority of customers in the area and their crews and vegetation management contractors are working to restore the rest of customers as quickly and safely as possible, a Vector spokeswoman said.

"We realise being without power on a winter's evening is an inconvenience to customers, and we are working hard to get everyone's power back on as soon as we can."

A smaller emergency power shutdown had also occurred on Salisbury Road at Birkdale on the North Shore.

This was due to a fault to the lines caused by high winds. Crews are currently on site working to repair the fault. Power has been redirected to most customers in the area but a small number of customers are still without power, the spokeswoman said.

People can keep up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through the Vector Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages