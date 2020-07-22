Residents at Flat Bush in South Auckland were left without power for several hours after a large tree fell on to lines on the corner of Mill Rd and Redoubt Rd.

Power has been restored for the majority of customers in the area and their crews and vegetation management contractors are working to restore the rest of customers as quickly and safely as possible, a Vector spokeswoman said.

"We realise being without power on a winter's evening is an inconvenience to customers, and we are working hard to get everyone's power back on as soon as we can."

The spokesperson said the outage happened about 3p.

It was estimated repairs would be comlete and power fully restored by about 9pm.

"Restoration time can differ according to each customer's address, which is why we recommend people utilise the outage centre. The electricity operations centre is continuously remotely redirecting power flows to as many affected households as possible, therefore we can't provide an exact number of customers affected at one point in time."

A smaller emergency power shutdown had also occurred on Salisbury Road at Birkdale on the North Shore.

This was due to a fault to the lines caused by high winds. Crews are currently on site working to repair the fault. Power has been redirected to most customers in the area but a small number of customers are still without power, the spokeswoman said.

People can keep up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through the Vector Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages