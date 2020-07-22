Police are responding to reports a car in the Ruahihi Canal after a single-car crash on McLaren Falls road.

Emergency services are responding to a report of a vehicle in the Ruahihi Canal near McLaren Falls Rd, Omanawa.

Police were notified of the crash at 1.20pm.

A series of fences had been flattened in the accident. Photo / George Novak

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances were at the scene on McLaren Falls Rd, near the Ruahihi Canal.

A reporter at the scene said a fence on McLaren Falls Rd was knocked flat with tyre marks moving towards the canal.

Police could be seen examining the road close where it was believed the car went through a fence. Photo / George Novak

She said there were three fences between the road and the canal. All had been flattened with tyre marks through the grass.

There were no signs of a car, but four police cars were parked on the other side of the canal.

She said no public roads were cordoned off. Police were accessing the water via a private driveway, to which access was closed.

The Ruahihi canal, where police and emergency services can be seen. Photo / George Novak

A man who lived near the canal said he did not see anything, but his dog's attention pricked when the accident occurred, which he believed was somewhere between 1.10pm and 1.20pm.

He said he initially thought the noise to be a "truck rumbling past", but he put it down to the wind.

A man who works just past the Ruahihi Power Station told the Bay of Plenty Times at about 1.30pm he heard sirens racing past him, up the hill towards McLarens Falls Rd.

Police can be seen near the water's edge. Photo / George Novak

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, believed there were multiple police cars, two ambulances and a fire truck heading to the scene.

Another worker, close to the accident, said it was uncommon for accidents to happen in the area.

An employee of the Caltex petrol Station in Tauriko said she saw emergency services drive past, but traffic was flowing in both directions.

