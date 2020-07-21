Health Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to lay out the Government's plan to boost testing numbers in his latest Covid-19 update at 1pm today.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will also reveal the number of new cases of Covid-19.

Yesterday there was one new case - a man in his 40s who travelled from Mexico.

All current active cases are contained in quarantine or managed isolation facilities, and yesterday there had been 80 days since the last community transmission case.

When Hipkins was first appointed Health Minister at the start of the month, he said the public health advice was for 4000 tests a day to underpin confidence in no community transmission.

But there have been fewer than 4000 tests a day, every day, this month.

On Sunday, there were only eight tests in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that the level of testing was not good enough, a sentiment Hipkins expressed two weeks ago, when he also set out the expectation for testing levels to increase within days.

The drop in testing followed the Ministry of Health changing the case definition of Covid-19 at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced yesterday that the Government was setting aside $14 billion of its Covid recovery fund in case the country faces a future Covid calamity.

The $50b recovery fund, labelled an election fund by the Opposition, was the centrepiece of the 2020 Budget and the basis for ballooning future Government debt.

A large proportion of it - $20.2b - was unspent, and Robertson said today that only a further $3.2b will be allocated between now and the September 19 election.

That leaves $14b in the Covid Response and Recovery Fund, which can be used for Covid-related costs in the future and may not be spent if it's not needed.