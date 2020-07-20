National leader Judith Collins says police will likely investigate inappropriate messages sent by Andrew Falloon after two more women have come forward.

Collins said it now appeared that the disgraced MP had lied to police about the sexually explicit messages.

"These are very serious issues," Collins said.

She believed it was "very obvious" that Falloon had lied to police and "a lot of other people".

Advertisement

"I believe he has lied to a lot of people, including himself."

Collins said she was "absolutely appalled" about what she had learned from members of the public this morning about more sexual photos being sent to other women.

"What is really clear is two other women have come forward this morning and we're taking it very seriously."

That was in addition to the one young woman that Collins learned about on Saturday.

'He was incoherent and would feign innocence'

One woman who received explicity messages described Falloon's behaviour to Newsroom as "gaslighting" - where someone is made to doubt their own sanity.

"He sent me unsolicited, explicit pictures more than once and then acted totally incoherently, as if he hadn't just dropped a nude into the conversation," the woman told Newsroom.

"He'd ask for them to be deleted to make it seem accidental, which made it really difficult to address because you'd just received an unsolicited picture and when you tried to ask him to stop he was incoherent and would feign innocence."

More women expected to come forward

Asked if she expected more women to come forward, Collins said she was "sorry to say I believe we are going to have more women come forward".

Advertisement

"If I've had two already into the office this morning there will be more."

She said she has "certainly had indications from people that they know of more".

She said she has also spoken to the police about the safety of Falloon – "They are taking the matter very seriously".

Meanwhile, Collins defended her decision to say Falloon was standing down because of "significant mental health issues".

"It was appropriate because we were very concerned with his level of safely and mental health," she said today.

Collins said she takes mental health "very seriously".

Advertisement

She said she was also "deeply concerned" with the safely of Falloon.

"He is still a human being and I have to take those issues seriously."

Collins said Falloon had lied to her about what had happened – she said the first-term MP had been asked about any further information and had said there was none.

National's leader said the victim who first wrote to the Prime Minister, voicing her concerns about inappropriate material from Falloon, contacted her this morning.

"She has taken up the offer to call me on my cell phone and I have had a conversation with her."

Collins said she was "very grateful that both the Prime Minister and myself have taken the issue very seriously".

Advertisement

Collins said she came across as a "very, very nice young woman who is appalled by what has happened – as am I".

Falloon quits

After receiving Andrew Falloon's resignation letter she had checked with the Speaker of the House that he had received an identical letter.

"Andrew Falloon, as now, is no longer a Member of Parliament," she confirmed.

She said she had acted very quickly.

Asked why she waited until Monday to confront Falloon, when she learned of the incident on Saturday, Collins said she wanted to talk to him "face-to-face".

Since that meeting, Falloon's story has changed "quite significantly" and more people have come forward, Collins said this morning.

Advertisement

Falloon was now receiving mental health assistance at "a level that it needs to be," she said.

"I am deeply concerned for the welfare of the young women involved."

Those who have come forward have received "similar" types of "unwelcome, uncalled for" images.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says there's a cacophony of collapse within the National Party.

"Front benches coming and going -- coming out of retirement, going into retirement -- as if this is some sort of career choice.

"It's meant to be a public service and they don't get it."

Advertisement

'Clearly a lie'

Collins was scathing of Falloon on Newstalk ZB this morning, saying that the explanation he offered up in his defence in the case of the first young woman was "clearly a lie" and she had "lost all confidence" in him.

It is understood the now-former Rangitata MP's versions of events is that he was at a party several weeks ago and briefly left his phone unattended at a party — and acquaintances then used it to send the sexual image in question.

Collins told ZB she did not believe this.

"This has gone from clearly what was stated as a mistake, to now being something quite different."

Just moments before she went to air on Newstalk ZB, she said she had received an email from Falloon – also addressed to Speaker Trevor Mallard – advising the pair of his resignation.

He announced yesterday he was quitting politics at the election, which would have meant he would have been paid until then.

Advertisement

Collins told ZB she could "no longer trust his story".

"I believe better for him, better for the young woman who is my first priority, and for Parliament, that he resigns."

Falloon's email this morning came after "fresh allegations" that another sexually inappropriate message had been sent to a young woman.

The woman at the centre of this latest claim is not a teenager and did not get her parents involved, unlike the first case.

Collins called on anyone who might have received similar messages from Falloon to come forward and "we will take action".

Collins said this was "absolutely out of the blue".

Advertisement

"Although it now appears that some people were aware that he abused alcohol."

She had "never seen that because I was too busy doing my work".

But the issue of heavy drinking among MPs would be raised this morning in caucus, she said.