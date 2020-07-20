First-term MP Andrew Falloon has quit politics, with the National Party saying he is dealing with "significant mental health issues" after a friend's death.

Falloon, the MP for Rangitata, says he will not contest September's election, citing concern for his "own health and wellbeing". He says he has lost several friends to suicide.

New National leader Judith Collins said Falloon was facing "significant mental health issues".

Falloon becomes the third MP to quit after Collins was appointed leader last week.

Senior MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams have decided to quit politics, but said Collins' promotion to the leadership was not a factor in their decisions.

Falloon, a first-term MP, said that he told Collins today that he would not contest the September election.

National MP Andrew Falloon is quitting politics. Photo / Supplied

"As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide," he said in a statement.

"It was an extremely difficult period in my life. Unfortunately, recently, another friend took their own life, which has brought back much unresolved grief.

"I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected.

"Recent events have compounded that situation and reminded me of the need to maintain

my own health and wellbeing. I have again been receiving counselling.

"I want to thank Judith for her support during this time and I look forward to helping a new candidate in the Rangitata electorate in any way I can.

"I apologise for this disruption to my colleagues and to those I serve in mid- and south Canterbury."

I heard a nice quote recently which was something like “there’s more to life than the farm.” Seems appropriate today. It’s been a privilege to serve you. pic.twitter.com/Gbg3CTT1cS — Andrew Falloon MP (@andrewfalloon) July 20, 2020

Collins said "the National Party was advised of an issue relating to Andrew late on Friday afternoon and we have dealt with it this morning".

"Andrew is suffering from significant mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his family, must be respected."