The Ministry of Health will be providing its daily Covid-19 update at 1pm.

It comes after three new cases in managed isolation were revealed on Sunday, taking the country's total number of active cases in New Zealand to 25.

Two are in Waikato and the third in Christchurch.

One case was a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Afghanistan flying via Doha.

Another was a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan flying via Dubai.

The third case was a woman in her 70s who arrived in New Zealand on June 30 from India.

Paying for quarantine

On Sunday, National unveiled a new policy stating that anyone entering New Zealand from October 3 would be charged a $3000 fee per adult for their managed isolation if the party wins the election.

The party's Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee said the fee would be used to "partially meet the costs of their quarantine".

Additional adults in a room would be charged an additional $1000. Children under 3 would have no cost and over 3s would incur an additional $500.

"Currently taxpayers are funding a long and very expensive government response to let people come into the country. It's entirely fair that those who benefit pay a share," Brownlee said.

"This fee is for the purpose of cost recovery to reduce the burden on New Zealand taxpayers, and to cover some of the costs of accommodation and food over the 14 days of required quarantine for persons entering the country."