It seems the top of the country can't catch a break with more heavy rain set to drench the sodden region tomorrow.

As the storm-ravaged region begins a massive clean-up after the weekend's one-in-500-year flood that trapped people in waist-deep water, MetService meteorologist Andy Best says any hope of sun and fine weather would be short-lived.

Monday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

☁️🌧

☁️🌧🌧☁️

☁️☁️☁️🌧

🌤☁️🌧

🌤☁️

🌤



🌧🌤

🌧🌤

🌧☁️☁️ 🌤

🌧☁️

🌧🌤🌤

🌧🌧🌤

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 19, 2020

"While there's some respite for Northland today unfortunately on Tuesday we're expecting more rain," he said.

And there was no immediate hope of the weather improving until Thursday.

Meanwhile a fresh storm would be hitting the West Coast for the next 48 hours. MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and watches for Westland and Fiordland and the Canterbury and Otago headwaters with thunderstorms and intense rain set to lash the southern regions.

Best said with torrential rain falling over the next two days holidaymakers needed to be aware the region would be drenched by up to 180mm of rain in the coming 21 hours. Conditions would be particularly intense during thunderstorms hitting the region this afternoon.

"People should especially be aware of this especially if they are driving on the West Coast."