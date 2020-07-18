A car has flipped and smashed into a power pole leaving a Te Puke street blocked.
A police spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a power pole on Boucher Ave in Te Puke about 3.30am.
She said the power pole had fallen down and blocked the road.
No one was in the vehicle when officers arrived, she said.
Fire and Emergency NZ and police were at the scene for about an hour and a half.
The scene was cleared by 5am, she said.
PowerCo was reporting that 104 properties had lost power as a result of the crash with an estimated restoration time of 12.30pm.
Resident Tara Jones said it had been the third time this year she had awoken to a crash on her street.
She said they had heard a big bang and then power had been lost to half the street.
In March, her neighbour's fence was hit by a car and a few weeks back a car had crashed into school speed sign.
"Something needs to be done."