A car has flipped and smashed into a power pole leaving a Te Puke street blocked.

A police spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a power pole on Boucher Ave in Te Puke about 3.30am.

The car appeared to have flipped and hit the power pole. Photo / Tara Jones

She said the power pole had fallen down and blocked the road.

No one was in the vehicle when officers arrived, she said.

The car brought down a power pole. Photo / Tara Jones

Fire and Emergency NZ and police were at the scene for about an hour and a half.

The scene was cleared by 5am, she said.

PowerCo was reporting that 104 properties had lost power as a result of the crash with an estimated restoration time of 12.30pm.

The car was extensively damaged. Photo / Tara Jones

Resident Tara Jones said it had been the third time this year she had awoken to a crash on her street.

She said they had heard a big bang and then power had been lost to half the street.

Emergency services were at the scene for more than an hour. Photo / Tara Jones

In March, her neighbour's fence was hit by a car and a few weeks back a car had crashed into school speed sign.

"Something needs to be done."