Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash in Waihī last Sunday.

He was Keith Silvester, 90, of Waihī.

The crash happened between a car and a campervan on State Highway 2 and Wrigley St at Parry Palm Ave about 2.25pm on July 12.

A second occupant from the car was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A death notice in the NZ Herald read that Silvester had been married for 68 years, had five children and children-in-law, was a grandfather of 12 and a great-grandfather of 21.