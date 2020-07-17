

The dream break in Napier awaits in six months' time for a Wairarapa family denied entry to a hotel over a lack of a credit card.

Jade Legge and her family were rejected from the Scenic Hotel Te Pania last week after being told their debit card would not get them a room, despite offering to pay a cash bond.

The hotel said it was company policy, consistent with many hotels around the globe, to require the presentation of a photo ID and credit card upon check-in.

The Scenic Hotel Te Pania in Napier said it is company policy to require the presentation of a photo ID and credit card upon check-in. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Wairarapa family, who initially said they may never return to the region over the experience, had to travel the almost 300 kilometres back home because everywhere else in Hawke's Bay was full.

But following multiple offers of free activities and accommodation, the Legge family say they now plan to make the trip back to Hawke's Bay at the turn of the year.

Tim Stephens, owner of Ballina Motel in Taradale, offered the family a free weekend stay.

Stephens said requiring a credit card is common in the industry and while most people have credit cards, "there are people who do not have credit cards, why should they be penalised?"

Napier City Council has offered a family pass to the National Aquarium, the Faraday Centre and Par2 Minigolf. Photo / File

After reading about the family's story, Napier City Council also offered a range of gifts to the family, including a family pass to the National Aquarium of New Zealand, the Faraday Centre and Par2 Minigolf.

Advertisement

"We can understand their disappointment at not being able to stay for a holiday in Napier and this is a small gesture to let them know that we would love to see them return some time in the future," an NCC spokeswoman said.

"The domestic tourist market is very important to Napier, even when the nation's borders aren't closed.

"The National Aquarium of New Zealand in particular is a key local attraction and has seen excellent visitor numbers over the school holiday period."

Legge said she, along with her husband Brad and two children Paisley and Mackenzie, had been overwhelmed with the generosity of complete strangers.

"It's been overwhelming having all these offers," she said. "We will take up one of them early next year when we can have another break.

"But we will ask if we can pay at least 50 per cent of the accommodation cost, as we feel that's the right thing to do."

The grateful mother said she hasn't even had time to cancel their tickets for the aquarium.

"I definitely want to bring the kids back to the aquarium as I know they will love it," she said.

Advertisement

"It's honestly amazing and I just want to say thank you to all the people who have offered us things."