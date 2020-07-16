What's being described as a significant water leak on State Highway 1 in Wellington has closed one northbound lane.

Wellington Water crews are at the scene of a burst water main at Mana Esplanade at the Acheron Rd intersection.

The emergency work has affected northbound traffic to allow crews to assess the leak and determine options for repair, but it's not known how long that will take.

There is no interruption to water supply to residents in the surrounding area as a result of the work.

NZTA has advised those travelling north this afternoon to consider leaving early and to expect significant delays during the evening rush hour.

Motorists have been told to take extra care while passing the incident.