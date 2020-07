One person has been killled in a crash on State Highway 1, Redwood Pass, this morning.

A second person reportedly has serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

The collision between two cars occurred at 6.50am between Redwood Pass Rd and Awatere Valley Rd.

Advertisement

The road is blocked and police are asking motorists to take alternative routes where possible, or to expect significant delays.

More information to come.