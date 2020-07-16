

Soonki Lee's "historic" Suzuki motorbike has travelled across the border from North Korea to South Korea. It's seen more of the world than most would ever dream of.

It had never been stolen. But in Napier, it lasted a little over 12 hours.

Lee arrived in Napier, from Auckland, at 6pm on Wednesday and by 7.30am on Thursday his Suzuki TR650 was gone.

The theft was reported by Lee to police at 8am on Thursday.

"I've been travelling around New Zealand for 32 days on the bike, and done about 9000km," he said.

"It didn't happen anywhere else and it happened in Napier."

The treasured bike which was stolen in Napier. Photo / Supplied

Lee said the bike held a special place in the hearts of the Korean community, which is why he decided to purchase it from Kiwi biker Jo Morgan six months ago.

"It's historic, especially to the Korean community. This bike was the very first bike that crossed the border from North Korea to South Korea."

"The Suzuki belonged to Jo Morgan and she was the one who travelled from North Korea to South Korea on the bike," he said.

The bike's rego is is B2JFS and it was stolen from Napier in less than 24 hours. Photo / Supplied

Lee got his hands on the bike through TradeMe and paid about $5000 for it.

"I went to Jo Morgan's house to get the bike," he said.

In the book 'Kimchi Kiwis: Motorcycling North Korea' written by Kiwi motorcycle adventurers Gareth and Jo Morgan, they talk about being frequent visitors to South Korea before they were invited to travel to North Korea in 2012.

While on that trip, they told the North Korean authorities of their wish to ride their motorbikes the length of the Korean Peninsula, as the fitting climax to a ride they were planning along the Road of Bones, the Kolyma Highway in Siberia, Russia.

The North Koreans declared themselves willing to help — and in 2013, the Morgans' dream came true.

They made their way around the Kolyma Highway, the main road of the Soviet gulag archipelago and they crossed the demilitarised zone between the Koreas, one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.

Lee, who is a beekeeper in Auckland, is a seasoned biker and he's travelled from Seoul to Vladivostok on a bike, although not the same one.