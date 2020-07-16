

Well-known journalist Genevieve Westcott's son has paid tribute to her as "the best mum ever".

Westcott died aged 65 in Hawke's Bay last Friday from breast cancer.

She began her journalism career in Canada where she grew up. It was there she met her husband New Zealander Ross "Roscoe" Kenward.

During her career, Westcott worked for TV3's A Current Affair, 60 minutes, 20/20 and TVNZ's Eyewitness News.

Her only child Jamie Kenward said she was a very professional person who was loved by everybody who knew her.

Although she was on the road a lot growing up, Kenward said she was "the best mum ever" who was always there for him.

"She was always putting us first. Even when she was in hospital, she was worrying about everyone else – making sure that we took her friends out to dinner.

"She was really just selfless. She was so strong all the way to the end."

Kenward said his mother made an impression on everyone she met, from colleagues to the person who would mow her lawns.

"She would buy them a little gift or she'd have a pie waiting for when they'd come back on the second week - she had a very personal touch.

"Some of her friends would still tell me, if they had a letter in their letterbox, they would know it was from Genevieve as she was the only one who was still sending people letters. She was just very connected."

Kenward lives in Hastings with his wife Isabel and young son. He said his mother was "on the first flight to Hawke's Bay" when her grandson Chance was born in 2018.

"She just rocked up; we didn't even know she was coming. She talked her way into the hospital, that's who she was. She could probably talk her way into a prison."

The following year Westcott moved to the region to be closer to the family.

Kenward says although she was a city woman, she loved living in the Bay.

"She's been all over the world but to come and settle down here is pretty special."

He said she lived in Greenmeadows so liked going to both Napier and Taradale. The lifestyle of the region was what she loved the most – going to the farmers' markets and the community feel of the place which Kenward's family also like.

She was also "addicted" to going to the opshops and getting bargains.

"I think most of the stuff in her house was from opshops."

Westcott will be laid to rest after a private funeral in Hawke's Bay on Friday.